Question of Sport charity dinner hits fundraising gold for Rennie Grove Hospice

Rennie Grove Hospice Care's seventh Question of Sport charity dinner. Archant

A staggering 250 guests from businesses across the area pitted their wits against each other at Rennie Grove's seventh annual Question of Sport charity dinner

The event took place at Sopwell House, and was hosted by Sky Sports presenter, St Albans resident and long-term Rennie Grove supporter, Geoff Shreeves.

The fiercely fought quiz was eventually won by investment management company Close Brothers.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove, said: "It was a fabulous event and we are delighted that a staggering £50,000 was raised during the evening to support the important services we provide for local adults and children. I would like to thank our sponsors and all those who came along and helped make the night such a success, as well as our wonderful speakers for inspiring everyone in the room. This sort of support from local businesses is so vital if we are to meet our fundraising targets every year and we are very grateful."

