BBC coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is set to be shown at St Albans Cathedral today (Monday, September 16) - Credit: Will Durrant

BBC coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be shown at St Albans Cathedral.

The funeral is due to begin at 11am today (Monday, September 19) following the death of the Queen on Thursday, September 8.

St Albans Cathedral will open its doors to mourners from 10am.

A statement reads: "From 10am on Monday, September 19, the Queen's state funeral will be live streamed on large TV screens in the nave.

"All are welcome to join us.

"We hope there will be an opportunity to join in with the hymns of the service."

Event details are online: https://www.stalbanscathedral.org/

Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here on a visit to Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire in 2016 - Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/PA

St Albans Cathedral has hosted a series of events to celebrate and remember Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.

Among them was a thanksgiving service which took place on Sunday, September 18.

The live event today is one of several taking place throughout the country - including similar events at cathedrals in cities nationwide, including Ely, Lichfield, Manchester and Liverpool.

In Hertfordshire, the funeral is also set to be streamed at Hatfield House, Hatfield.

For viewers at home, the funeral is due to be shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, all ITV channels, and several Sky-brand channels.

On the radio, BBC local radio stations are due to host a special broadcast between 10am and 2pm.

Special broadcasts are also planned on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio 4 and 5Live, BBC World Service (English) and BBC Sounds, as well as Capital, Classic FM, Gold, Heart, LBC, Radio X and Smooth.