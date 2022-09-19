News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans Cathedral to show BBC coverage of the Queen's state funeral

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:24 AM September 19, 2022
Updated: 7:39 AM September 19, 2022
BBC coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is set to be shown at St Albans Cathedral today (Monday, September 16)

BBC coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is set to be shown at St Albans Cathedral today (Monday, September 16) - Credit: Will Durrant

BBC coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be shown at St Albans Cathedral.

The funeral is due to begin at 11am today (Monday, September 19) following the death of the Queen on Thursday, September 8.

St Albans Cathedral will open its doors to mourners from 10am.

A statement reads: "From 10am on Monday, September 19, the Queen's state funeral will be live streamed on large TV screens in the nave.

"All are welcome to join us.

"We hope there will be an opportunity to join in with the hymns of the service."

Event details are online: https://www.stalbanscathedral.org/

Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here on a visit to Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire in 2016

Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here on a visit to Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire in 2016 - Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/PA

St Albans Cathedral has hosted a series of events to celebrate and remember Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.

Among them was a thanksgiving service which took place on Sunday, September 18.

The live event today is one of several taking place throughout the country - including similar events at cathedrals in cities nationwide, including Ely, Lichfield, Manchester and Liverpool.

In Hertfordshire, the funeral is also set to be streamed at Hatfield House, Hatfield.

For viewers at home, the funeral is due to be shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, all ITV channels, and several Sky-brand channels.

On the radio, BBC local radio stations are due to host a special broadcast between 10am and 2pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sopwell pub closing its doors
  2. 2 Action taken after mouse spotted in St Albans Wetherspoons
  3. 3 Staff room 'burgled' at St Albans hotel and spa
  1. 4 St Albans and Harpenden area bin collection changes for the Queen's funeral
  2. 5 Paedophile duped by police sting at Galleria
  3. 6 New headteacher joins village school
  4. 7 Late equaliser saves St Albans City's bacon in FA Cup
  5. 8 Saints boss happy to take a replay after draw with AFC Sudbury in FA Cup
  6. 9 Major delays in city centre development site
  7. 10 Remembering Her Late Majesty: St Albans district pays tribute to The Queen

Special broadcasts are also planned on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio 4 and 5Live, BBC World Service (English) and BBC Sounds, as well as Capital, Classic FM, Gold, Heart, LBC, Radio X and Smooth.

The Queen
St Albans Cathedral
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Police activity in Belmont Hill, St Albans today (September 13, 2022)

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

'Hand grenade' uncovered in St Albans street

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating a stabbing which took place in August at the Herts County Showground

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man stabbed during St Albans music festival

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Snow White at the Alban Arena was axed after just seven days.

Panto company suing council for compensation over Arena closure

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in the A1(M) tunnel beneath The Galleria (Hatfield) at around 4.15pm today (September 12)

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: 'Police incident' shuts A1(M) at Hatfield

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon