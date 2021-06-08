Quarantine hotel set up in St Albans

Published: 1:20 PM June 8, 2021

A Covid quarantine hotel is believed to have been established in St Albans.

The Noke Hotel in Chiswell Green is a popular venue for visitors and local weddings but at the moment is not functioning as normal due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

A member of staff working at The Noke confirmed to one of our reporters that the establishment is being used as an official quarantine hotel.

However, the manager refused to comment or provide us with details for their press office.

It is stipulated by the government that: "Everyone who arrives into England and has been in a red list country must quarantine in a managed quarantine hotel for 10 full days from the point of their arrival."

Several St Albans weddings were allegedly due to take place at the hotel, and people have reportedly had their special day cancelled at short notice.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social care said in an official statement that they do not give out details or locations of quarantine hotels.