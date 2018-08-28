Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans care home operator holds awards at Sopwell House

PUBLISHED: 11:16 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:16 22 November 2018

Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

Archant

A St Albans care home operator has held its annual awards at Sopwell House.

Magician Colin Reid entertains guests at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.Magician Colin Reid entertains guests at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

Staff from 26 Quantum Care homes were among 230 guests at the Friday, November 9 event, as was Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams.

He said: “The county council recognises the difference you make to the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents.

“Without you and without providers such as Quantum, the health and social care system would crumble.

“We couldn’t help people stay healthy and safe and enhance their lives if it wasn’t for the care homes we’ve got in the county.”

Table fancies at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.Table fancies at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

“We wouldn’t be able to get people out of hospital and into safe settings where they can regain some of their independence, their health and their dignity.

“So we are very proud of the county council’s social care workforce and the value you provide to our communities.

“My job as a politician is to keep lobbying government to prioritise funding for social care and to recognise the key role you play in supporting a successful and sustainable health system so thank you for all you do.”

The theme for this year’s awards was Silver Wishes, in honour of the company’s 25th anniversary last year and it is also the name of an initiative to make residents’ dreams come true.

A ballerina trope at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.A ballerina trope at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

The initiative at Fosse House in St Albans has led to residents meeting wolves, touring a famous football club and trying out archery.

Quantum Care’s chief executive Maria Ball said: “We created these awards as we wanted to be able to identify and thank those members of staff who are committed to excellence and delivering best practice.

“We are extremely proud of our staff, and this is a great way to publicly thank them for the fantastic work they do in ensuring our residents and day care members get the highest quality of care.”

Maria has recently been chosen as one of the faces of the ‘Vibrant Economy’ campaign by Grant Thornton UK.

The campaign recognises people who help develop an economy that enables people, organisations and communities to thrive.

Maria said: “Delivering high quality care has been a priority for me as I aim to improve the quality of life for elderly care residents.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Hertfordshire top businesses booming despite Brexit uncertainty

11:28 Mia Jankowicz
Hertfordshire Limited 2018: L-R Jeremy Read, Keith Thompson, Sally Ann Forsythe and Adrian Hawkins. Picture: supplied by Grant Thornton

The top 200 companies in Hertfordshire have “every reason to be confident about the future”- even with Brexit looming, say the authors of a new report.

St Albans care home operator holds awards at Sopwell House

11:16 Fraser Whieldon
Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

A St Albans care home operator has held its annual awards at Sopwell House.

Delays in Sandridge after car crashes into lamppost

09:56 Anne Suslak
A car crashed into a lamppost in High Street in Sandridge. Picture: Google Street View

A car collided with a lamppost in Sandridge this morning, causing delays to traffic.

St Albans cadets out in force for High Sheriff’s Justice Service

09:39 Fraser Whieldon
The cadets lined up behind (left to right) Insp Steve Alison, High Sheriff Suzy Harvey, Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd and Hertfordshire’s Chief Constable Charlie Hall. The group is pictured on the main staircase of St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans cadets have taken part in the High Sheriff’s Justice Service over the weekend.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of M25

The lorry came to a rest across three lanes in a multiple vehicle crash on the M25 between Junctions 26 and 25 anticlockwise. Picture: Highways England
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide