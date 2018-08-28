St Albans care home operator holds awards at Sopwell House

Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

A St Albans care home operator has held its annual awards at Sopwell House.

Magician Colin Reid entertains guests at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

Staff from 26 Quantum Care homes were among 230 guests at the Friday, November 9 event, as was Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams.

He said: “The county council recognises the difference you make to the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents.

“Without you and without providers such as Quantum, the health and social care system would crumble.

“We couldn’t help people stay healthy and safe and enhance their lives if it wasn’t for the care homes we’ve got in the county.”

Table fancies at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

“We wouldn’t be able to get people out of hospital and into safe settings where they can regain some of their independence, their health and their dignity.

“So we are very proud of the county council’s social care workforce and the value you provide to our communities.

“My job as a politician is to keep lobbying government to prioritise funding for social care and to recognise the key role you play in supporting a successful and sustainable health system so thank you for all you do.”

The theme for this year’s awards was Silver Wishes, in honour of the company’s 25th anniversary last year and it is also the name of an initiative to make residents’ dreams come true.

A ballerina trope at the Quantum Care Annual Care Awards at Sopwell House, St Albans. Picture: Mark Adkins.

The initiative at Fosse House in St Albans has led to residents meeting wolves, touring a famous football club and trying out archery.

Quantum Care’s chief executive Maria Ball said: “We created these awards as we wanted to be able to identify and thank those members of staff who are committed to excellence and delivering best practice.

“We are extremely proud of our staff, and this is a great way to publicly thank them for the fantastic work they do in ensuring our residents and day care members get the highest quality of care.”

Maria has recently been chosen as one of the faces of the ‘Vibrant Economy’ campaign by Grant Thornton UK.

The campaign recognises people who help develop an economy that enables people, organisations and communities to thrive.

Maria said: “Delivering high quality care has been a priority for me as I aim to improve the quality of life for elderly care residents.”