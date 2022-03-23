St Albans pupils create coin trail to represent refugees' journeys to safety

Schoolchildren made a trail with coins to represent the long journey a Ukrainian might make to get to safety.

Pupils at Margaret Wix School in New Greens each contributed a coin and wore blue and yellow to symbolise solidarity with war victims as part of the countywide Reach Out For Refugees initiative.

During the day, the children took part in a variety of learning opportunities which culminated in a coin trail to remind them of the distance which refugees often take to escape persecution.

Headteacher Claire Gibbs said: "As I stood by the trail and reminded the children about the journey refugees often have to take, you could see each pupil listening, understanding and hoping that all would be well. I was blown away be their blue and yellow outfits and the generous donation. There seemed to be a real feeling of hope in the air - let's hope that is the case!"