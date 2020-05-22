Advanced search

Inspirational St Albans pupils taking on lockdown challenges for charities

PUBLISHED: 11:15 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 22 May 2020

Zachary Jones cycled 2.62 miles around garden for 10 days for Mind.

Archant

Being stuck in lockdown hasn’t proved a deterrant to the district’s determined fundraisers, with young heroes doing their bit to support struggling good causes.

Otto Forkin is writing 400 words a day for 10 days for Earthworks and The Trussell Trust.Otto Forkin is writing 400 words a day for 10 days for Earthworks and The Trussell Trust.

A group of boys from Abbey CE VA Primary School have inspired each other to raise thousands of pounds for different charities through a variety of activities.

Jamie McVey, 11, ran 2.62 miles every day for 10 days raising money in support of Cancer Research UK. He called it Jamie’s 10 Day Marathon Challenge and he dedicated it to all his friends and family who have been touched by cancer, raising more than £1,300 in the process.

Eight-year-old Zachary Jones cycled 2.62 miles - 124 laps - around his garden for 10 days for Mind and raised £1,000.

His mum Louisa said: “Zach said he had lost his mojo and was really missing school and his friends. I asked him if he wanted to do something similar to Jamie then let him mull it over. The next morning he told me he had thought about it and instead of running he wanted to cycle round our garden as he was missing going out on his bike.

Jamie McVey ran 2.62 miles every day for 10 days raising money in support of Cancer Research UK.Jamie McVey ran 2.62 miles every day for 10 days raising money in support of Cancer Research UK.

“He decided as he had been feeling sad and people could be lonely in lockdown so Mind was the one he wanted to support.”

Otto Forkin, nine, has been writing 400 words a day for 10 days on behalf of Earthworks and The Trussell Trust.

Otto chose Earthworks as he has really appreciated his garden and wildlife during lockdown and The Trussell Trust as he has been doing a lot of cooking and appreciates how lucky his family is to have food.

Finally, Rowen Ryan, 11, completed a seven day challenge climbing the equivalent of Ben Nevis (1500m) in his home - 69 ascents of 17 stairs every day. He raised £1,500 for Christian aid and development charity Tearfund.

Jonathan Bint has been climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest using the stairs at his St Albans home.Jonathan Bint has been climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest using the stairs at his St Albans home.

Meanwhile, Beaumont School pupil Jonathan Bint has been embarking on a virtual climb and descent of Mount Everest on behalf of the Willow Foundation, which provides special days to seriously ill young adults.

He calculated that to achieve this goal he had to complete 6,806 flights of stairs.

“I have found the challenge very difficult and it has pushed my body to the limits. I am climbing these flights amongst my schoolwork in blocks of 100 with breaks in-between.

“I know that since the beginning of lockdown, many charities have been struggling to acquire donations, so I wanted to do something to assist them.”

Rowen Ryan joined 'The Climb 2020' campaign and complted a seven day challenge climbing Ben Nevis (1500m) in his home on behalf ofTearfund,Rowen Ryan joined 'The Climb 2020' campaign and complted a seven day challenge climbing Ben Nevis (1500m) in his home on behalf ofTearfund,

You can support his efforts at justgiving.com/fundraising/jonathanbint









































































































































































