News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Pub's future is secure say owners

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 4:17 PM April 2, 2022
How the White Horse will look following the transformation.

How the White Horse will look following the transformation. - Credit: Punch Pubs

The future of a London Colney community pub looks to be in safe hands after reassurance from the owners.

Landlords Simon Niemiec and Mev Madoorapen were served notice on the White Horse after ten years at the end of 2021, and raised concerns after the pub remained shuttered -  with no signs of reopening in the immediate future - months later.

Last month a planning application was received by St Albans district council (SADC) for the provision of four flats in the pub car park, with access from Morris Way, associated parking and landscaping.

But although it included the retention of existing public house and garden, many neighbours feared the development of the car park was the first step towards the whole site being transformed for housing.

Although the Herts Ad contacted owners Punch Pubs about their plans for the site, we received no response until after the publication of our initial story last week.

Operations director Sarah Edmunds said: "The White Horse is a fantastic pub, and we're delighted to confirm that we will shortly be completing a significant investment to refurbish the pub extensively.

"We want to reassure members of the local neighbourhood that the White Horse remains an important part of the Punch estate and will remain at the heart of the community for many years to come. We look forward to updating them with more details of their new look pub launch very soon."

Cllr 'Dreda Gordon has taken her own steps to protect the pub, and others in the village:

Most Read

  1. 1 Harpenden dads who met at primary school seek Dragons' Den investment
  2. 2 Luton unveils project to protect town from gentrification
  3. 3 Consultant who agreed to assault girl, aged 7, with 'accomplice' is jailed
  1. 4 Fighting for the Farmer's - another St Albans pub in crisis
  2. 5 Pub's future is secure say owners
  3. 6 Plumber stole £3k from customer 'saving money to support her family'
  4. 7 Roman discovery during excavations in Verulamium Park
  5. 8 Depot entrance blocked in Just Stop Oil protest in Hemel Hempstead
  6. 9 17 arrests ‘so far’ after Just Stop Oil protest in Hemel Hempstead
  7. 10 Closure order on St Albans house over 'drug use and assaults'

"Last Wednesday London Colney Parish Council put in applications to SADC for Asset of Community Value for status, not only for The White Horse but also The Green Dragon, The Bull and The Colney Fox in order for the community of London Colney to have options should there be any move by the breweries to close them down for redevelopment."


London Colney News

Don't Miss

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks new landlord Martin Robinson and head chef Ian Baulsh

Herts Live News

England's oldest pub to reopen after being saved by former staff

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Jane Gill sledging with her four-year-old granddaughter Rosie in Hertfordshire, 2017. 

Hertfordshire Weather

Met Office forecasts snow in Hertfordshire this week

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 21/04/2020 of electricity pylons. Issue date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.

Fault with national power grid caused major Hertfordshire power cut

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
{headline}, {location}, {city} {iptcdow} {iptcday0} {iptcmonthname} {iptcyear4}. Picture by Terry H

Wonka Watch | Exclusive

Five-figure donation for Wonka filming in Verulamium Park revealed

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon