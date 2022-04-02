Pub's future is secure say owners

How the White Horse will look following the transformation. - Credit: Punch Pubs

The future of a London Colney community pub looks to be in safe hands after reassurance from the owners.

Landlords Simon Niemiec and Mev Madoorapen were served notice on the White Horse after ten years at the end of 2021, and raised concerns after the pub remained shuttered - with no signs of reopening in the immediate future - months later.

Last month a planning application was received by St Albans district council (SADC) for the provision of four flats in the pub car park, with access from Morris Way, associated parking and landscaping.

But although it included the retention of existing public house and garden, many neighbours feared the development of the car park was the first step towards the whole site being transformed for housing.

Although the Herts Ad contacted owners Punch Pubs about their plans for the site, we received no response until after the publication of our initial story last week.

Operations director Sarah Edmunds said: "The White Horse is a fantastic pub, and we're delighted to confirm that we will shortly be completing a significant investment to refurbish the pub extensively.

"We want to reassure members of the local neighbourhood that the White Horse remains an important part of the Punch estate and will remain at the heart of the community for many years to come. We look forward to updating them with more details of their new look pub launch very soon."

Cllr 'Dreda Gordon has taken her own steps to protect the pub, and others in the village:

"Last Wednesday London Colney Parish Council put in applications to SADC for Asset of Community Value for status, not only for The White Horse but also The Green Dragon, The Bull and The Colney Fox in order for the community of London Colney to have options should there be any move by the breweries to close them down for redevelopment."



