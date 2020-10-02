Local publisher to release book on dyslexia, debuting unique font

Sarah Grace's book, 'Journey with Grace' comes out on October 14. Cover by Esther Kotecha. Archant

A local author with dyslexia is releasing her debut book in time for Dyslexia Awareness Week.

Sarah Grace and Klaus Krogh with the first preview of Grace font. Picture: Sarah Grace Sarah Grace and Klaus Krogh with the first preview of Grace font. Picture: Sarah Grace

Sarah Grace, 53, of Sarah Grace Publishing, is releasing her anticipated book ‘Journey with Grace’ next week.

The St Albans native, who now lives in Welwyn Garden City, was diagnosed with dyslexia six years ago during her final semester training to become a counsellor and psychotherapist.

Her book, which features stories about dyslexia, was set to release earlier this year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Its final release date coinciding with Dyslexia Awareness Week was completely coincidental.

Sarah, who is the daughter of former St Albans mayor Peggy Hughes, described how her passion for writing and creativity stems from her learning difficulty, stating: “Dyslexia got me into publishing!”

By learning to speed read she disguised her struggle with reading and writing, which led to her receiving a diagnosis later in life.

Her book, which is the first printed entirely in ‘Grace’ font, aims to make the book more readable and accessible.

She said: “I thought, I need a font in my publishing house that people will pick up and go ‘Oh, I know this, because it’s Sarah Grace Publishing’.”

Created in collaboration with Danish typographer Klaus Krogh, Grace font helps root confidence in readers.

Sarah said: “Anyone will be able to read this font. Anyone that will read my book will be able to go ‘that’s just easier on the eye’. It takes away the visual stress and effort that a dyslexic would have.”

The duo have been working on the new font for two years, with Klaus testing it on Sarah herself, as well as taking it into secondary schools.

Sarah said: “Once you know [you have dyslexia], it makes sense. If you don’t know, you can get incredibly anxious, and may have been told you’re incapable or stupid.

“Dyslexia can actually lead into suicidal thoughts. Once we understand it, we can make sense of it.

“That’s what I’m passionate about raising awareness. I know how it’s really helped me, and I know its helping other people. That’s why I wanted to publish the book, to get those stories out there, and bring my own into it as well.

Sarah’s book will be released on October 14.