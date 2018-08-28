Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meeting to discuss future of west Hertfordshire’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:51 03 January 2019

Watford General Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo.

Watford General Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo.

Archant

A meeting is being held to update the public on plans to develop hospital sites in west Hertfordshire.

The event, which has been organised by West Herts Hospitals Trust (WHHT) and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (HVCCG), will take place from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday, January 29 at the Stanborough Centre in St Albans Road, Watford.

Executives from the trust and the CCG will be joined by senior clinicians from both organisations to share details of available options for hospital development and explain the process for evaluating and shortlisting options. Attendees will also have the chance to question speakers.

The senior clinicians were invited following feedback from previous meetings that patients wanted to hear from doctors and consultants about the developing plans.

To book attendance email communications.hvccg@nhs.net, stating if you have accessibility needs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Year’s Eve

Police were called to reports of young people behaving badly in Harpenden.

WATCH: Is this short video proof of a big cat around St Albans?

Is this the St Albans Big Cat in Hall Place Gardens? Picture: Sara

St Albans reacts to the cancellation of Meraki Christmas Festival

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge smashes records for fundraising and attendance

Polar Bear Plunge 2019 by Jo Hailey

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road in Stowmarket will be closed from January 7 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

Ellis Harrison pictured after the final whistle in the 3-2 defeat by Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Meeting to discuss future of west Hertfordshire’s hospitals

Watford General Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo.

Pass the port...

A selection of ports from Flagship Wines.

Looking back on a year of food and drink

The Pudding Stop team at the Meraki Festival. Picture: Danny Loo

New St Albans Tour Guides graduate after nine months of training

New St Albans Tour Guides at Verulamium Museum. Picture: Terry Turner

Ian Allinson wants St Albans City ‘to give crowd something to shout about’ against Oxford City

Ian Allinson wants his St Albans City players to give the fans something to shout about. Picture: LEIGH PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists