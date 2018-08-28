Meeting to discuss future of west Hertfordshire’s hospitals

Watford General Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo. Archant

A meeting is being held to update the public on plans to develop hospital sites in west Hertfordshire.

The event, which has been organised by West Herts Hospitals Trust (WHHT) and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (HVCCG), will take place from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday, January 29 at the Stanborough Centre in St Albans Road, Watford.

Executives from the trust and the CCG will be joined by senior clinicians from both organisations to share details of available options for hospital development and explain the process for evaluating and shortlisting options. Attendees will also have the chance to question speakers.

The senior clinicians were invited following feedback from previous meetings that patients wanted to hear from doctors and consultants about the developing plans.

To book attendance email communications.hvccg@nhs.net, stating if you have accessibility needs.