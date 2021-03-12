Alban's Well pub to open at old BHS site

Published: 9:14 AM March 12, 2021

Alban's Well is set to open this April at the former BHS site on St Peter's Street, St Albans - Credit: Roche Communications

St Albans is set to welcome a new pub to the city centre this spring.

Young's latest pub, Alban's Well, will open from April 12 on St Peter's Street where BHS once stood. Taking over the ground floor, the pub will feature an alfresco patio and 'wine wall', and serve quality British pub grub.

The drinks list will feature a wide range of cask ales and craft beers, including Two Tribes, as well as a premium wine list. In a first for Young’s pubs, Alban’s Well will offer a self-service ‘Wine Wall’ with top-up cards for guests, giving drinkers the chance to sample a wide variety of red, white, rosé and bubbles from wine dispensers.

An extensive list of cocktails will feature at the bar, alongside a selection of 'No and Low' tipples from non-alcoholic gins to kombucha, as well as freshly pressed juices.

Alban's Well with offer traditional pub grub - Credit: Roche Communications

Demolition of the former BHS site began in April 2019, with a licence secured for the premises to become a pub two months later.

Work has begun to demolish BHS in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak - Credit: Archant

The refurbishment of the pub, which will hold 168 guests inside as well as a further 62 on the terrace, has been designed using sustainable and reclaimed materials, and will feature a curved timber panelling inspired by St Albans Cathedral.

Led by head chef Jon Green, menus will focus on small plates for social dining, running service from brunch to dinner with seasonal specials, ethically-sourced dishes.

Alban's Well will offer a variety of seasonal light bites in their pub kitchen, led by head chef Jon Green - Credit: Roche Communications

Alban’s Well is set to open seven days a week; first as just an outside experience in accordance with government guidance, with full opening planned for May 17.

Alongside the opening of Alban's Well in St Albans, Young's is also opening a second pub in the same month in Greenwich, Enderby House.

Patrick Dardis, Young's chief executive said: “After the most challenging of year for our industry, we are pleased to announce the arrival of these two new pubs this spring.

"With the reopening of hospitality finally on the horizon, we are looking forward to welcoming guests back into our pubs and establishing both Alban’s Well and Enderby House at the heart of their respective local neighbourhoods.”

Sean Hughes, campaign spokesperson for Save St Albans Pubs and landlord of The Boot told the Herts Ad: "We welcome all businesses that are opening, in this time especially.

"St Albans is still attracting investment, and it just proves we're a good destination for people to do business in, and we're delighted that we've got a new pub to add, which has filled a gap in the middle of the high street.

"We're working really closely with all the publicans to open safely. The key message we want to get out from all the pubs is that we'll open when it's safe to do so, and that's the key thing.

Sean added that, with our pubs softly opening over the coming weeks, pub-goers will have to remember that Test and Trace, mask wearing and table service will be mandatory at first, which is vitally important in keeping the doors to our local watering holes open.

"We can't wait to get back open and welcome back our customers!"

Iain Loe, chair of the South Herts branch of CAMRA, added: "The news that Young's has finally decided to open a pub in St Albans is great news and the South Herts branch of CAMRA looks forward to being able to enjoy their real ales as lockdown eases.

"We are pleased that the company has confidence, in these difficult times, to open a new pub when there are such financial pressures on the hospitality industry.

"The pubs in St Albans, while suffering from being unable to fully open for customers for most of a year, have done sterling work in supplying customers with food and drink as takeaways and by deliveries.

"CAMRA hopes that the opening of the Alban’s Well pub in the centre of the city, along with the other great hostelries, will encourage people back to our pubs.

"St Albans, the home of CAMRA, has long had a reputation for its pubs serving a wide selection of real ales, we hope we can now look forward to a summer where our pubs can welcome locals and tourists back to our city."

To find out more about Alban's Well ahead of its opening, visit www.albanswell.co.uk.