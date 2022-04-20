Pub Pride returns to St Albans for a second year of celebrations

A celebration of Pride across St Albans pubs is set to return for its second year.

Launched in 2021, the fundraising event was established by Danny Clare, founder of Ask for Clive charity, and this year takes place on May 27.

It was put together to allow pubs to welcome the LGBTQ+ community and highlight their commitment to diversity, as well as engaging with young people who might not previously have taken part in Pride events.

The day will see a whole host of activities and events for the whole community and visitors to engage with in our city.

This year Pub Pride beers will be available from Farr Brew and Mad Squirrel and St Albans Cathedral and Museum + Gallery will both be illuminated in Pride colours.

Herts Gay Outdoor Group has arranged a walk to the Elephant and Castle in Wheathampstead and there are plans for a Drag Dinner to be held at Dylans in George Street.

St Albans pubs will be dressed in Pub Pride bunting and flags, and will also welcome drag artist Vicky Vivacious, who is the Ask for Clive ambassador.

There will be an afternoon Pride service at St Saviour's Church in Sandpit Lane as well as a comedy event at The White Lion.

Staggered start times will ensure people can take part in a number of activities throughout the day and evening.

Danny said: “We are once again thrilled with the support of St Albans pubs and Hospitality to Pub Pride 2022 and the Ask For Clive campaign. Nationally, we have some wonderful new partners and iconic LGBTQ+ venues taking part, but our home city will once again blazing a trail.

"It’s humbling to see the commitment local business makes to diversity and inclusion, we look forward to the local LGBTQ+ community, their family, friends and allies have a wonderful Pub Pride 2022 on Friday May 27."

Ask For Clive was founded in St Albans in 2019 to create welcome spaces and work with venues to combat discrimination.

Venues are still being invited to sign up for the event, and what they do on the night is up to them - live music, cabaret, karaoke, film screening, or just dressing up a pub or venue to show their support. Visit pubpride.com to register.