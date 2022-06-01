Second St Albans Pub Pride raises the bar for the nation

Gallery

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Ask for Clive

The streets of St Albans were festooned with rainbow flags and posters in celebration of the city's LGBTQ+ community.

The second annual Pub Pride was organised by awareness charity Ask for Clive, which was originally established to support LGBTQ+ customers facing discrimination or bigotry in local pubs.

More than 30 venues joined in the fun, with associated activities including a walk by Herts Gay Outdoor Group to the Elephant and Castle in Wheathampstead, where they had a few pints of Farr’s specially brewed Pride Pale, Pride karaoke at The Snug and The Portland, three queer films at The Waddington Road Café, Mad Squirrel and The Mermaid, and a drag act at The Boot.

Anyone arriving by train would have been greeted with Pub Pride flags and bunting at St Albans City Station, and both the Cathedral and Museum + Gallery were illuminated in rainbows.

Ask for Clive founder Danny Clare said: “We were humbled and overwhelmed by the support and engagement from St Albans. Our opening event was supported by the likes of CAMRA, St Albans City FC, St Albans COC, Herts Uni, Oaklands College, St Albans council, Herts Pride and many more.

"We had over 250 venues nationally, but are proud to say that there was nothing quite like what was delivered and achieved in St Albans. The engagement and collaboration across the board was incredibly humbling.

"St Albans will be used as a case study for other towns and cities across the UK to deliver Pub Pride 2023. The hope that the revenue and awareness generated will enable the resources required to deliver that."

MP Daisy Cooper added: “It can take courage for businesses to champion social causes but the strong support from businesses in St Albans for Ask for Clive goes to show that our small businesses are taking a stand to advance equality in their workplaces and in our community.

"On a national level, I’m really pleased to see pubs and venues across the UK supporting Ask For Clive and Pub Pride 22, and embracing and empowering diversity in their area. I wish everyone a happy Pride month!”

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Ask for Clive

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Ask for Clive

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Ask for Clive

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Ask for Clive

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Ask for Clive

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Ask for Clive

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Ask for Clive

The second annual St Albans Pub Pride event. - Credit: Striking Places Limited



