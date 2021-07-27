Pride in city's LGBTQ+ pub event

Published: 5:20 PM July 27, 2021

St Albans' first annual Pub Pride event saw more than 30 pubs and businesses from across the area join in the fun.

Run by charity Ask for Clive, the event was put together to allow pubs to welcome the LGBTQ+ community and highlight their commitment to diversity. It became especially important in 2021 as many young people have never really been able to celebrate Pride or a night out with their community.

Pub Pride 2021. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Participating venues were dressed in Pub Pride bunting and flags, and St Albans Museum shone Pride lights on the night.

Pub Pride 2021 - The Boot - St Albans. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

They included the likes of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, Dylans, Sucker Punch, Punchin Palooka, The Snug, The Beech House, The Craft and Cleaver, The Mermaid, The Peacock, The Lower Red Lion, The Horn, The Great Northern, The Victoria, The Hare and Hounds, Goat and The Mad Squirrel Tap.

Pub Pride 2021 - Tom, Alex, Juliete and Jono celebrate Pub Pride at the Boot. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Ask For Clive was founded in St Albans in 2019 to create welcome spaces and work with venues to combat discrimination.

Pub Pride 2021 - Mad Squirrel Tap. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

You may also want to watch:

Charity founder Danny Clare said: "We were overwhelmed with the response from pubs and visitors to Pub Pride on Friday. Our group of trustees visited every local pub and venue throughout the day. Each one had a great vibe to it and a feeling of celebration.

Pub Pride 2021 - Staff at the Mad Squirrel Tap celebrate Pub Pride. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"The key thing is that none of these pubs are LGBTQ+ specific, so really help us deliver our mission of creating welcome spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

Pub Pride 2021 - Staff at the Mad Squirrel Tap celebrate Pub Pride. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"I’m pleased to say that I didn’t have a drink in every one of the 22 I visited!

Pub Pride 2021 - Staff at The Snug celebrate Pub Pride. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"Some venues supported further with their own fundraisers. Cakes from the Waddington Road Café, cocktails at Dylan’s, pizza at the Max Squirrel, a rainbow salad at Leafy. Great creativity and support, we loved it!

Pub Pride 2021 - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"Despite over 100 venues partaking nationally, St Albans was ground zero, and local support blew us away.

"We’ve been inundated with requests from venues and supporters since Friday, and also messages of thanks from the community, usually coupled with the question 'Are you doing it again next year?'

Pub Pride 2021 - Staff celebrate Pub Pride with "Ask For Clive Paloma" cocktail at Dylans. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"The answer is an emphatic yes. Bigger, better, more notice and less restrictions.

"Special mention must also go to Sean Hughes of Dylan’s who has helped drive Pub Pride from the start, connecting us with some key venues and partners. We have just made an agreement with our first major pub chain, Punch Pubs; it looks like others are very soon to follow."