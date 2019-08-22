Teenager Asha's band set to open Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans

St Albans teenager Asha Banks' band angels N'' bandits will open the Pub in the Park festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: Cecilie Tchikai. Supplied by Loudbird PR. supplied by Loudbird PR

A St Albans teenager's band will open Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in the city next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans. Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

The celebrity chef's fabulous food and live music event will take place in Verulamium Park for the first time from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.

As well as Michelin-starred chefs, pop-up gastro pubs and food demos, there will be live music each session with headline performances from chart acts such as Tom Odell, Razorlight and Will Young.

St Albans singer and West End performer Asha Banks will be appearing on the main stage on the opening day of PITP with her band, angels N' bandits.

They will open the whole festival on the Friday in front of an expected crowd of more than 3,000 people.

Pub In The Park St Albans will be headlined by Will Young on Sunday, September 15. Picture: CPG Photography Ltd Pub In The Park St Albans will be headlined by Will Young on Sunday, September 15. Picture: CPG Photography Ltd

There are six band members in angels N' bandits, consisting of four girls and two boys, aged 14 to 17 years.

They will support Brit Award-winning Real Love singer Tom Odell and chart-topping band Scouting for Girls at the popular UK-wide food and music festival fronted by TV chef Tom Kerridge.

Scouting for Girls are best known for hits She's So Lovely, Elvis Ain't Dead and number one smash This Ain't a Love Song.

Singer-songwriter Tom Odell has enjoyed top 10 hits with singles Another Love and Real Love.

Asha, 15, and her fellow band members - Angel, 15, Ellie, 14, AJ, 16, Frankie, 17, and Reece, 17 - have already performed at venues including the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool, The Indigo at the o2 London, Event City Manchester, Hyde Park, and most recently as part of Glastonbury Festival 2019.

At Glastonbury, they played the Avalon Café stage.

They are excited to be opening the first St Albans Pub in the Park festival, which will welcome more than 12,000 foodie and music lovers over the weekend.

Asha said: "It's fantastic to be performing in my home city, especially after doing Glastonbury - what a summer we've had!

"I can't wait to show the band how amazing St Albans is."

The six teens are managed by founders of the very successful pop groups The Wanted and The Saturdays.

Angel said: "angels N' bandits' music is an urban mix of RnB, soul and rap, and we will be adding a few of our favourite remixes in for the live set.

You may also want to watch:

"Come check us out at Pub in the Park in St Albans on Friday, September 13!"

Following the Friday evening entertainment at PITP, Claudia Stark, Sound of the Sirens and Dancing in the Moonlight stars Toploader are due to perform during the Saturday afternoon session.

Foley & The Fire, Stereo MCs and Razorlight will play the Saturday evening.

Molly Nicholson and The Christians are due on stage on Sunday afternoon.

The Pub in the Park Sunday evening line-up on September 15 features Holloway Road, The Rifles and Leave Right Now singer Will Young, who released his new album Lexicon earlier this year.

● For more on Pub in the Park and to buy tickets, visit www.pubintheparkuk.com