Customer of Harpenden pub puts hand in pocket to keep business afloat during coronavirus crisis

As pubs continue to struggle during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, one generous customer has done his bit to help his boozer stay afloat.

The Red Cow in Westfield Road, which is run by local company Farr Brew, received a cash donation equivalent to what the gentleman would spend in a week there.

He also enclosed a letter addressed to the team, which read: “Bad news I’m afraid. I’m 80, I have a heart impairment, and I get short of breath very quickly.

“I suspect that most of those who have succumbed [to coronavirus] were in far worse shape than I am and if all the over-80s in Harpenden were to contract the virus I would expect to be among the survivors, but I am clearly within a vulnerable group and it seems sensible to follow government advice and stay away.

“In order that this should not affect your cash flow, I enclose what I would normally have spent over the bar this week, and I will try to repeat this as long as I am absent from self-imposed choice. The notes are plastic and I assume that they are washable.

“I hope you survive, and I look forward to returning when the emergency is over. I will be pleasant to meet face to face.”

A post on Farr Brew’s Facebook page said: “Possibly the nicest thing ever. Huge praise to our staff there. But ginormous praise to this total gent of a human. I’ve met him and while he has also addressed it to me I can take no credit. He is beautifully looked after by our staff so all credit goes to them.

“These are dark times but this rather overwhelmed us with loveliness. Thank you sir, thank you so very much.”

The pub swiftly sent him some beer to keep him going, and posts about his generosity received about 5,000 shares and likes across their social media platforms.

Farr Brew co-owner Nick Farr said: “We at Farr Brew were touched and delighted to receive this letter from one of our valued customers.

“A real example of community spirit.

“It’s how we should all be approaching this devastating time for many industries but none more so than hospitality. We are urging everyone to buy local, to support their community businesses and hopefully we can see this through.

“A pub is a home from home for many – please support them however you can.”