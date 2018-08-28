Prolific criminal in Redbourn, Markyate, Potters Bar, and Letchworth jailed

Anthony Lee. Picture: Herts police Archant

A prolific burglar who committed a series of crimes in Redbourn, Markyate, Potters Bar, and Letchworth has been jailed for six years and four months.

Anthony Lee, of St Agnells Lane in Hemel Hempstead, pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court to committing 37 offences in two months.

He admitted commercial and dwelling burglaries, car crime, theft, and criminal damage in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Essex and the Thames Valley between June and August 2018.

Eight of the incidents happened on the same day.

The 22-year-old was arrested in the West Midlands on August 19, after a police pursuit.

Lee was charged with conspiracy to steal.

Det Con Emily Martin, from Herts police Specialist Investigation Team, said: “Lee is a persistent offender whose brazen criminality caused absolutely misery for victims across four counties.

“This has been a complex, cross-border investigation. Thanks to a collaborative effort, Lee is now behind bars. I hope this provides at least some small comfort to his many victims.”

Lee admitted to a number of crimes, including:

• Between August 4 and 7, Redbourn – theft of number plates

• August 8, Potters Bar – burglary

• August 8, North Mymms – commercial burglary

• August 11, Markyate – attempted burglary

• August 11, Letchworth – burglary other

• August 11, Letchworth – burglary other

• Between August 13 and 14, Markyate – dwelling burglary

• August 14, Redbourn – theft of fuel

• August 16, Markyate – attempted dwelling burglary

• August 16, Markyate – burglary other

• August 11, Markyate – attempted dwelling burglary

• August 16, Markyate – suspicious incident outside a property

• August 16, Markyate – dwelling burglary