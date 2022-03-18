News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans dancers join cast of Swan Lake

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:53 PM March 18, 2022
St Albans ballet dancers appearing in English Youth Ballet's production of Swan Lake.

St Albans ballet dancers appearing in English Youth Ballet's production of Swan Lake. From left to right: Back line – Isla Giblen, Sarah Robinson, Emily Fox Third line – Lily Kennedy, Neve Janbey, Sienna Murphy Second line – Francesca Lithgow, Jasmine Ninkovic At the front – Finn Giblen - Credit: Ben Garner

Nine young ballet dancers from St Albans have been selected to be part of the cast of English Youth Ballet’s (EYB’s) Swan Lake.

The cast were devastated when their 2020 performances were cancelled due to the pandemic, but luckily, the performances have been successfully rescheduled.

They are now excited to be finally getting the chance to perform alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Swan Lake at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury from Tuesday March 22 to Wednesday March 23.

The girls come from schools including Roundwood Park School, Sir John Lawes and St George's in Harpenden, and Colney Heath School, Beaumont School, St Albans Girls' School and Fleetville Junior in St Albans.

EYB director Janet Lewis said: “The cast have shown great enthusiasm and excitement in their Swan Lake rehearsals.

"The children are obviously so pleased to be back dancing again and taking part in a ballet that they love.

"Since the past year of lockdowns with the many restrictions, they are displaying a sense of freedom that is
boosting their self-confidence and wellbeing.

"The cast are working hard not only on their ballet technique but on their performance quality that expresses the part they are dancing. The incentive is to be back performing again in the theatre.”

