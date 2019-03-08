Advanced search

Professional chef cooks with children at St Albans nursery

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 March 2019

James ‘Jocky’ Petrie at Camp Primary and Nursery School for Pancake Day and World Book Day. Picture: Submitted by Camp Primary and Nursery School

A professional chef found the recipe for success when he mixed cooking and reading at a St Albans nursery.

James ‘Jocky’ Petrie visited 30 three and four year olds at Camp Primary and Nursery School on March 1 to cook pancakes with the youngsters - helping them crack eggs, grate lemon and lime peel, and open vanilla pods.

He also read The Runaway Pancake, to tie in with World Book Day on March 7.

Nursery school teacher Mary Nethersole said: “The children have been learning about different people’s jobs in our community and they understood it was special that Jocky had come in to cook with them.

“He was amazing with the children, encouraging them to flip the pancakes as high as they could and teaching them to taste, smell and guess what each ingredient was.”

Jocky has appeared on BBC’s MasterChef and worked with both Heston Blumenthal and Gordon Ramsay.

