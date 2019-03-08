Advanced search

Princess Royal visits Luton Airport's new terminal building

PUBLISHED: 13:23 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 31 July 2019

Princess Anne met local Girl Guides, Brownies and Rainbows at Luton Airport. Picture: London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to tour the newly-transformed terminal building.

Princess Anne visited the airport on Tuesday and was shown around the renovated terminal, including the redesigned arrivals area where a new mural was unveiled.

The mural creates a pair of wings, with each feather representing every woman who works at the airport, and was presented to Princess Anne by a group of local Girl Guides, Brownies and Rainbows.

Her Royal Highness met women who work across the airport, members of the airport's protective security team and their dogs. She was also given a tour of the control tower, which she visited to mark its completion in 1995.

Airport CEO Alberto Martin said: "The visit was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the transformation of the airport, and it's a testament to the hard work of all our staff that the airport is as successful as it is today."

