Confetti cannons released at primary school 50th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 5:48 PM April 23, 2021   
Confetti cannons to celebrate 50th birthday at Prae Wood School 

Confetti cannons to celebrate 50th birthday at Prae Wood School - Credit: Prae Wood School

A year of celebrations marking a primary school's milestone anniversary has taken place despite the pandemic.

Prae Wood Primary School opened on April 23 1971 to meet the demands of the newly-built Verulam Estate. The school has grown over the years from a small single-entry provision to a double-entry class school with an attached nursery.

The site has changed and developed with the addition of standalone single and double-storey modern classrooms and upgrades to the outdoor space.

Many of the current parents - and some of the staff - are past pupils.

Due to Covid restrictions Prae Wood decided to take a different approach its 50th anniversary.

Teachers planned a week of activities focused on the 1970s and the number 50, and children and staff came to school dressed in their party clothes and enjoyed dancing on the field.

The Prae Wood School Association donated a special badge to every child to commemorate the date, featuring a 50th birthday logo designed by a pupil, Aurelia, in a competition run earlier this year.

The school and PTA also launched a '50km for 50 years' challenge - a sponsored event where the children are being encouraged to cover 50km in any way they like.

Headteacher Jenny Sheppard said: "After a challenging year for pupils and staff it has been great fun to think of ways to come together as a community and celebrate Prae Wood’s 50 years.

"We hope to be able to hold some special assemblies and invite past pupils and staff to visit later in the year, and maybe even to plan a PWSA ball."

The school would love to hear from anyone associated with Prae Wood in the past and urges them to get in touch if they would like to share photographs, reminiscences and information or even to visit, once restrictions allow.

Please send in memories to admin@praewood.herts.sch.uk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
