5 steps to cut condensation from your home

A rated windows are the most energy efficient which is why they're the only ones Barry Bolton Windows install.

De-mystify dubious dew and condensation with this handy 5-step guide.

Barry Bolton Windows specialise in upgrading your windows, repairing your roofline and installing conservatories.

Business owner and double-glazing specialist Barry Bolton tells us how to banish condensation from your home and prevent your windows from growing mould which can be harmful to our health.

1. Replace the glass, not the window

Enjoy stunning views form your home in your new conservatory and condensation free windows.

"The first mistake people make is assuming when they see condensation that they need to replace the entire window," Barry said. "It may only be the glass unit that's affected."

Barry Bolton Windows will fit and replace your glass unit, even if another company originally installed your windows.

"We want to prove we're a company they can trust and rely on," Barry said.

2. Use only the best in your home

'A grade' means top marks in school and it's no different for your double glazing. A rated windows are the most energy-efficient. Before you buy them, the British Fenestration Rating Council (BFRC) tests your window's energy efficiency, awarding them a rating from A - G.

Barry said: "We only install A-rated windows. This way you know when you're getting value for money."

3. Fit double or tripled glazed windows and frame them correctly

The advantages of upgrading to double glazed or triple glazed windows are:

- Reduced heating bills

- Improved security

- Improved aesthetics

- Reduced noise

- Reduced condensation

"For the best results I'd recommend using UPVC or aluminium for your window frame," Barry said. "They're light, durable materials that require next to no maintenance and are recyclable."

4. Listen to what others have to say

Did you know foggy, damp windows are often the result of badly made units or ones that are not fitted properly?

Before choosing an installation company, see what other customers have to say - they're your most reliable source to see what a company is really like.

"70 pc of our custom is returning customers or recommendations. We're well established in our local community and have a built a strong reputation here," he added.

In customer testimonials, Barry Bolton Windows scored an overall rating of four point eight out of five stars - out of a total of 326 first-party reviews.

5. Bet on the company that will be around in ten years

"People need to know the company they're working with is reliable, that they can trust the team of people and will be around for the next ten years."

Barry Bolton Windows is a local family-owned and operated business. Barry's daughter Sian works in accounts and customer service and his son, Lee is a surveyor and installations manager.

"Family is at the heart of everything we do, we're all about the personal touch and delivering a high-quality service for our customers," Barry said.

Are you updating your whole property?

If you're considering renovating more than just your double glazing, Barry Bolton Windows can help. They also specialise in installing doors, conservatories, gutters, fascia and soffits.

"Adding a conservatory to your home will allow you to enjoy a view of your garden all year round and will give your family the extra space they need," Barry said. "It will increase the amount of natural light that enters your home and can add value to your property if you're interested in selling and enticing potential buyers."

Barry Bolton Windows use the latest technology and highest quality materials to create stunning conservatories that are built to last.

"All our conservatories come with superior quality double glazing and UPVC to match the windows and doors of your property," Barry added. "You can personalise your conservatory by choosing a door that suits your needs and fits with the rest of your home. Our UPVC, bi-folding and composite doors come at highly competitive prices."

Barry Bolton Windows offer their services throughout Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire. You can use them to help you with any home improvement or renovation project. To discuss your plans with the team email info@barryboltonwindows.co.uk or call 01582 484 600. Visit barryboltonwindows.co.uk for more information.