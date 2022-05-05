News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Spurs winger Son Heung-min seen filming another advert in St Albans

person

Laura Bill

Published: 11:30 AM May 5, 2022
Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-Min was seen on Hill Street.

Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-Min made a return visit to St Albans this week - filming another advert in the city.

He was first seen in St Albans in St Michael's Village back in January 2020, when he took part in a photo shoot for Adidas print advertising, which was not seen outside of South Korea. It featured Son running on the pavement.

The Spurs winger was back this week to pose for images for a Korean luggage/bag brand in Hill Street - not far from the previous location - and this time he stopped to sign autographs for fans.


