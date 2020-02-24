Advanced search

Charity walker seeking bed and breakfast in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:04 24 February 2020

Postman Malcolm Underwood is walking from Milton Keynes to Cyprus.

Archant

A charity walker trekking from Milton Keynes to Cyprus is appealing for help with bed and breakfast when his route brings him through St Albans.

Postman Malcolm Underwood will be heading off on his 2,500 mile walk on March 1, and will be staying overnight in St Albans.

His trek, which will take about four months and two weeks, will be in aid of Cancer Research, Alzheimer's and dementia, and the NSPCC, and takes him through France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey.

Malcolm said: "I lost both my parents to cancer and have always wanted to do something for charity. Something challenging for myself.

"This is not just about my parents, this is for all the people who have lost their fight or are fighting this horrible disease."

If you can help find Malcolm somewhere to stay, contact him via email at mallyivy@gmail.com

To sponsor his efforts visit https://www.sponsorme.co.uk/malcolmunderwood/the-long-walk.aspx

