Postbox toppers trail raises over £21K

St Albans Postboxes is on track for a record year of fundraising, having already raised more than £21,500.

Made by an team of volunteer yarn-bombers, the fourth annual trail is bigger than ever with 82 toppers adorning postboxes across the district, including Wheathampstead, Park Street and Sandridge, and new designs including Frozen characters on the Sandridge Road topper and a snowy forest at St Albans Station.

Founded by Clare Suttie and Candy Stuart, St Albans Postboxes is one of the biggest annual fundraising initiatives in the district.

Clare said: “When it comes to how long it takes to make a topper – we estimated an average of 24 hours. But some of the toppers are such incredible works of art that hundreds of hours go in to making them - as they have such intricate detail and characters."

St Albans Postboxes trail 2021. - Credit: Jo Hailey

The two charities for this year are ADD-vance - supporting families affected by ADHD, autism or a related condition and Youth Talk – which provides free, confidential counselling to 13–25-year-olds in St Albans and surrounding areas.

David Barker, chief executive of Youth Talk said: “The pandemic has hugely compounded the mental health challenges being faced by growing numbers of young people across the district.

St Albans Postboxes trail 2021. - Credit: Jo Hailey

"The St Albans Postboxes team and all their supporters are quite simply helping us to change lives. I'm truly humbled at the hard work, determination, and tremendous community spirit that they instil in us all - long may that continue.”

St Albans Postboxes trail 2021. - Credit: Jo Hailey

Sadly, several toppers have been vandalised including the gingerbread house on the Clock Tower topper that was made by Herts Belles and the Jammy Dodgers topper sponsored by Burton’s Biscuits, but organisers have worked relentlessly to restore and mend broken toppers.

Jenny Smith of Digital Jen said: “Several of our toppers have gone on adventures this year but, with the help of the public most of the characters and missing parts have been found, cleaned up and restored so they can continue to bring joy to passers by and drive donations.

St Albans Postboxes trail 2021. - Credit: Jo Hailey

“These funds will make life-changing differences to the people the charities support and we urge everyone to get out there, enjoy some fresh air and celebrate the incredible designs made by super talented and dedicated local volunteers."



