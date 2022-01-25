St Albans district businesses offered free advice post-pandemic

Are you a St Albans business in need of advice? STANTA can help. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Businesses struggling to recover in the wake of the pandemic are being offered a lifeline by a St Albans support service.

St Albans Enterprise Agency (STANTA) has received funding to deliver a Grow Your Business in 2022 programme to any company in postcodes AL1-5 who have been hit by Covid, feel they are at a crossroads and aren’t sure of the best routes forward, or have any other issues about which they’d like advice.

The package of support is being offered from now until the end of March, and consists of two one-to-one Zoom business advice meetings and a choice of workshops/training to attend, to best suit the needs of the business.

Businesses can attend any of STANTA’s regular workshops and or some specifically focused workshops aimed at companies wishing to grow, including how to develop a continuity plan, writing a business plan and putting it into action, book-keeping and an introduction to social media.

STANTA director of operations Ginny Cooper said: “This is an invaluable opportunity for any business that is struggling and needs practical help to move forward and grow their business. The fact that there is no charge, makes it unmissable!

"Whether they're based in Fleetville, London Colney, Marshalswick, Hatfield Road, Redbourn, Wheathampstead or Harpenden, any local company is eligible."

STANTA have nearly 40 years’ experience of helping local businesses to start, grow and develop and they are offering to help companies to consolidate, diversify if necessary and grow in 2022 at no cost. They can advise on managing debt and controlling costs, marketing, financial planning, diversification and a host of other matters.

If you’re interested in registering for this free package of support, send an email to advice@stanta.co.uk or telephone 01727 837760. Please provide these details: your name, contact telephone number, business name, address, postcode of the business, description of what the business does, and your particular concerns /any areas you’d particularly like help with.