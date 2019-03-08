Advanced search

Portion of sales from St Albans photography club exhibit donated to charity

PUBLISHED: 17:10 17 March 2019

Photographs from the Park Street Camera Club. Picture: Submitted by the Park Street Camera Club

Archant

A portion of the sales from a St Albans photography club exhibit will go to a homelessness charity.

Entry to the Park Street Camera Club’s exhibition, at the St Stephen Parish Centre in Bricket Wood and in the Lounge Room at Greenwood Park, will be free for the next six months.

All images are mounted to fit a frame size of 50cm by 40cm, and are priced at £30 each, or four for £100. A share of each purchase will go to Emmaus St Albans, the club’s nominated charity.

The display covers all aspects of photography including nature, portraiture, floral designs and much more.

Rosemary Wenzerul, a member of Park Street Camera Club since 1986, said: “We are an extremely friendly club and you will be made very welcome on arrival.”

The club meets on Thursday evenings at 8pm at St Stephen Parish Centre.

