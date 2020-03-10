Advanced search

St Albans pooch wins Crufts Best in Breed title

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 March 2020

Rhian McLoughlin, from St Albans, won Best in Breed with Phreddie, at Crufts 2020.

Rhian McLoughlin, from St Albans, won Best in Breed with Phreddie, at Crufts 2020.

Archant

A St Albans dog lover has won the Best in Breed title at Crufts 2020.

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Disruption to journeys in Harpenden this morning

Delays through Harpenden due to traffic congestion this morning. Picture: Herts police

Major investment in cycle security at Harpenden train station

Harpenden Station. Picture: Google Street View

Choose your favourite design for St Albans’ City Centre Opportunity Site South

The public is being given a chance to vote on their preferred design for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South.

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Disruption to journeys in Harpenden this morning

Delays through Harpenden due to traffic congestion this morning. Picture: Herts police

Major investment in cycle security at Harpenden train station

Harpenden Station. Picture: Google Street View

Choose your favourite design for St Albans’ City Centre Opportunity Site South

The public is being given a chance to vote on their preferred design for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans pooch wins Crufts Best in Breed title

Rhian McLoughlin, from St Albans, won Best in Breed with Phreddie, at Crufts 2020.

St Albans district council set to test computer systems as precaution amid spread of coronavirus

Some staff at St Albans council have been asked to work from home so the council can test their computer systems, should staff need to work from home in the future due to coronavirus. Picture: Matt Adams

Sarah McKenna delighted with the ongoing success of OA Saints even if title win proved stressful

OA Saints lifted the Women's Championship South title after a 37-0 win over Trojans at Woollams.

Sixth patient to die of coronavirus was being treated in west Herts area

A sixth patient has died from coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24