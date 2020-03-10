St Albans pooch wins Crufts Best in Breed title

Rhian McLoughlin, 28, picked up the accolade with her Pharaoh hound, six-year-old dog, Phreddie. She said following her victory: “I am over the moon. I cried when we won. Today has been particularly emotional.” Veterinary physiotherapist Rhian hadn’t planned on showing Phreddie at the world’s greatest dog show but took on the task in memory of the dog’s owner Graham Reeves, who died three weeks ago. “I’ve handled Graham’s Pharaoh hounds for over 20 years and none of his dogs have won Best in Breed before at Crufts, until today. This is my 16th Crufts but my first one without Graham,” said a tearful Rhian. “I’m so happy that we won, Phreddie really deserved it. I’m also sad that the one person who should be here, sharing the win with us, isn’t. We did it for Graham.” The Pharaoh hound saw off 27 other entrants to take the top slot. Out of the ring, sofa-surfing Phreddie is very much typical of his breed, as Rhian explained: “At home Phreddie is very quiet, soppy and a big baby who likes nothing more than lounging on the couch.”