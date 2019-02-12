Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Operation to tackle antisocial behaviour and help rough sleepers in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:04 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 22 February 2019

A homeless person on St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

A homeless person on St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Police were in St Albans on Wednesday as part of an ongoing operation to address rough sleeping, antisocial behaviour, street drinking and thefts in the city centre.

Between 10am and 3pm, officers carried out targeted action with partners from St Albans district council.

They spoke to rough sleepers and gave them a letter listing the local support services available, as well as highlighting that begging, street drinking and drug use are all forms of antisocial behaviour and can result in police action.

During the patrols officers arrested Dariusz Kumpicki, 32, of no fixed address, on suspicion of shoplifting.

He was subsequently charged with theft from a shop and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on March 22.

Police also responded to reports of a homeless man behaving antisocially outside the Entertainer toy shop.

He was given verbal and written warnings about his behaviour, including a Community Protection Warning forbidding him from sitting or lying in doorways or directly in front of commercial properties, leaving personal property unattended or being rude or abrasive towards members of the public.

The man was secured a bed in a night shelter but declined the offer.

St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Insp Andy Wiseman said: “We work with our partners to ensure that those who are rough sleeping in St Albans are offered the appropriate support to help them turn their lives around.

“However, as part of this we must also tackle any anti-social behaviour that could cause harassment, alarm or distress to the wider community and those visiting the city centre.

“Those committing anti-social behaviour can be made the subject of a Community Protection Notice Warning and if the behaviour continues this can be escalated to a Community Behaviour Order.

“Further action, where required, can include the use of dispersal powers, arrest and the person being summoned to court.”

The council recently distributed a leaflet, entitled ‘Concerned About A Rough Sleeper?’, with advice on how to help.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

St Albans city centre store shuts down

The Solutions inc store in The Maltings, closed for business.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Harpenden backlash after “private” signs erected in popular woodland

The signs erected in Holcroft Spring, near Harpenden. Picture: Karen Gow

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Operation to tackle antisocial behaviour and help rough sleepers in St Albans

A homeless person on St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Campaigners to hold meeting on future of hospital services in St Albans, Watford and Dacorum

Watford General Hospital

St Albans school begins workshops for play about dangers of online grooming

Pupils have started workshopping Mark Wheeller's new play Game Over at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

Trains delayed between St Albans and London

Thameslink trains are delayed between St Albans and London.

Area Guide: The family-friendly Highfield area of St Albans

Hixberry Lane. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists