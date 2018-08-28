Police seize suspected Class A drugs in Bricket Wood
PUBLISHED: 16:38 31 January 2019
Archant
Police seized suspected Class A drugs from an address in Bricket Wood this morning.
Witnesses report seeing multiple police vehicles in Reynard’s Way at about 7am, as officers were executing a warrant for an address along the road.
A small quantity of suspected cocaine was seized, but no one was arrested.
Anyone with information about criminal behaviour should contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.