Police seize suspected Class A drugs in Bricket Wood

Reynard's Way. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police seized suspected Class A drugs from an address in Bricket Wood this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Witnesses report seeing multiple police vehicles in Reynard’s Way at about 7am, as officers were executing a warrant for an address along the road.

A small quantity of suspected cocaine was seized, but no one was arrested.

Anyone with information about criminal behaviour should contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.