Car seized in St Albans after driver tries to evade police

Police seized a car in St Albans today. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit Archant

Police have seized a car in St Albans today after its driver attempted to evade officers.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit officers tweeted: “Vehicle saw police and tried to evade us...but turned into a dead end road!

“Driver reported for no insurance, expired licence, no tax and no seatbelt. Vehicle seized.”