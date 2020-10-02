Have you seen St Albans burglary suspect?
PUBLISHED: 16:54 02 October 2020
Archant
A man wanted in connection with a St Albans burglary is being hunted by police.
Neil Murdoch, 43, whose last known address was in Hockwell Ring, Luton, is wanted in connection with a burglary on July 12.
Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Herts police via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 41/54658/20.
Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
