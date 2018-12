Police and dogs search for wanted man near Redbourn

Police searched for a wanted man between Redbourn and St Albans this morning.

Officers were on the A5183 Redbourn Road between St Albans and Redbourn looking for a wanted man with help from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit.

The search began at around 8.15am today.

The man has not yet been traced and police are continuing their enquiries.