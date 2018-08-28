Video

WATCH: Police release montage of dangerous cycling around St Albans

A clip from the police footage of dangerous cycling in St Albans city centre. Teenagers are captured doing wheelies into oncoming traffic. Picture: Herts police Archant

A montage of dangerous cycling in St Albans city centre has been released by police.

The 30 second video shows teenagers pedalling into traffic, weaving across lanes, doing wheelies in front of cars, swerving around pedestrians and being towed by buses on St Peter’s Street and Victoria Street.

Herts police have issued the film to prevent accidents and encourage parents to discuss safety with their children.

PC Andy Shepherd, from the St Albans Central, North and West Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured – or worse.

“I think parents would be shocked seeing the danger these cyclists are putting themselves and other road users and pedestrians in.

“We hope that by issuing CCTV footage of the cyclists, we can help prevent accidents by encouraging parents to speak to their children and let us know who the teenagers are so we can help prevent this kind of behaviour.

“We are also working with schools to try and keep these young people and St Albans residents safe.”

The CCTV images were captured by St Albans district council, which will continue to supply police with the footage.

This release follows an incident in November 2017 when a 14-year-old boy flipped over the bonnet of a car on Park Street Lane.

He was playing a dangerous wheelie game gaining popularity around St Albans. The aim is to cycle on a bike’s back wheel into the path of an oncoming car.

Although the Borehamwood teenager was lucky to escape without serious injury, the boy’s mother, Lesley Hooper, decided to release the video anyway.

She wanted to warn other parents, and drivers around the area, about the game.

It was circulated widely on social media at the time, and reported in national newspapers such as the BBC.

Anyone with information about anti-social cycling should contact police on 101 or report it online at www.herts.police.uk/Report