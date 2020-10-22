Operation Relentless targets organised criminal gangs across St Albans, Hertsmere and beyond

A major crackdown on organised criminal gangs saw police swoop on 16 addresses across the region, including some in St Albans and Hertsmere.

Officers from the dedicated Hertfordshire Organised Crime Team, supported by local policing teams, the Eastern Regional Special Operations Unit and the Joint Protective Services Dogs Unit, searched 16 addresses as part of Operation Relentless, recovering thousands of pounds of cash and quantities of drugs.

Nine people were charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs during the operation and remanded: Scott Wells, 41, of Radlett Road, Frogmore; Adam Mayling, 39, of Hempstead Court, Watford; Wayne Everitt, 35, of Grovelands, Park Street, St Albans; Mark Gallagher, 36, of Ashbourne Court, St Albans; Gary Pearce, 63, of Farrington Avenue, Bushey; Ifraz Khan, 35, of Howland Garth, St Albans, Adam Iron, 39, of High Street, Watford, Jason Walton-Whitlock, 30, of Loch Crescent, Edgware; and Jamal George, 27, of Broad Walk, London N21.

A further three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and released while investigations continue: a 46-year-old man from Colney Heath; a 26-year-old man from Rickmansworth; and a 63-year-old woman from Bushey.

Det Supt Matt Thompson of the Serious and Organised Crime Command said: “This operation follows a long-term investigation, running for more than a year, involving more than 140 officers and support staff, targeting a large organised crime gang operating across the county and into London.

“Organised crime groups use violence, supply drugs and commit a whole range of crimes that pose a real threat to the community. Operation Relentless is our response to the on-going threat from organised criminal gangs. These groups pose a threat to local communities and the force is committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing individuals and networks involved in serious and organised crime.

“As part of this work, we depend on information from members of the community to help us crack down on drug-related crime. Any information you can provide, no matter how small it may seem, could help us to identify and apprehend drug dealers.”

You can report information about a crime online or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via an online web chat. You also call the non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress call 999. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.