Police officers hospitalised after saving man from fire in St Albans

Firefighters, police officers and the ambulance service were called to a house fire in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Archant

A man and two police officers were taken to hospital after a house fire in St Albans.

Two police officers were hospitalised with smoke inhalation after saving a man from a house fire in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View Two police officers were hospitalised with smoke inhalation after saving a man from a house fire in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Police were called shortly after 3.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 28), out of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in Carlisle Avenue.

Two officers went inside the building to help him and discovered a fire inside.

The road was closed while the fire service, an air ambulance and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, and the two police officers were hospitalised with smoke inhalation but have since been released.

Following the incident, St Albans Chief Inspector Lynda Coates tweeted: "St Albans police officers put themselves in danger today to save the lives of others.

"I saw them as they were treated in hospital and they will be ok.

"Very shocked and upset, but I'm very proud of them."

Chief Insp Coates also thanked Herts Fire and Rescue Service, the ambulance service and St Albans district council for their role in the rescue.