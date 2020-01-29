Advanced search

Police officers hospitalised after saving man from fire in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:18 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 29 January 2020

Firefighters, police officers and the ambulance service were called to a house fire in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters, police officers and the ambulance service were called to a house fire in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Archant

A man and two police officers were taken to hospital after a house fire in St Albans.

Two police officers were hospitalised with smoke inhalation after saving a man from a house fire in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Google Street ViewTwo police officers were hospitalised with smoke inhalation after saving a man from a house fire in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Police were called shortly after 3.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 28), out of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in Carlisle Avenue.

Two officers went inside the building to help him and discovered a fire inside.

The road was closed while the fire service, an air ambulance and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, and the two police officers were hospitalised with smoke inhalation but have since been released.

Following the incident, St Albans Chief Inspector Lynda Coates tweeted: "St Albans police officers put themselves in danger today to save the lives of others.

"I saw them as they were treated in hospital and they will be ok.

"Very shocked and upset, but I'm very proud of them."

Chief Insp Coates also thanked Herts Fire and Rescue Service, the ambulance service and St Albans district council for their role in the rescue.

Related articles

Most Read

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.

Most Read

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Police officers hospitalised after saving man from fire in St Albans

Firefighters, police officers and the ambulance service were called to a house fire in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

More bonuses for Harpenden as first team thump Chiltern on good weekend for the club

Tom Sweeney added a try to his usual exemplary kicking against Amersham & Chiltern. Picture: DANNY LOO

Delight for Leopards as win number two boosts survival hopes

Prince Lartey in action for Essex & Herts Leopards' in their win over Westminster Warriors at Oaklands College.

Social housing to be built on former garage site in St Albans

St Albans district council plans to build more social housing on a former garage site of Holyrood Crescent. Picture: Google Street View

UK rental growth reaches three-year high

UK rental growth for the last quarter of 2019 was up by 2.6 annually. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24