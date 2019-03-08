Police launch video appeal after death of St Albans pensioner in hit-and-run

Police launched a video appeal to help identify a black Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved in the death of pensioner Barbara Liddle. Picture: Herts Police Archant

The granddaughter of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in St Albans has spoken on camera as part of a re-appeal for information.

Barbara Liddle, 76, was crossing the street outside her home in Camp Road on Thursday, September 28, 2017 when she was struck by a car, causing fatal injuries.

Her 23-year-old granddaughter, Rhianne Liddle-Spayne, has spoken on camera about the effect losing her grandmother had on her family.

Barbara’s daughter Sharon Liddle said: “The last year and a half has been very lonely without my mum.

“We were extremely close and someone out there has taken her away. They have shown no regard for her or us, and they’ve stayed away knowing what they did.

“Our family will always miss her. It’s been tough and we just want justice so we can try and get a bit of closure.

“If anyone knows anything please, do the right thing and come forward.”

Despite an investigation by police at the time, extensive enquiries and two previous public appeals for information, the vehicle that hit Barbara has yet to be identified. However officers now have reason to believe the car was a black Vauxhall Zafira.

Sgt James Thorne, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Barbara’s family have had to go yet another Christmas and another birthday without knowing who is responsible for her death.

“I would ask people to cast their minds back to the time around September and October 2017. Did one of your friends or family members act strangely or seem distressed by something that had happened? Did they have unexplained damage to the front of their vehicle?

“I would also ask those who work in garages and car repair workshops to think about whether they repaired a black Vauxhall Zafira with front end damage around the time of the collision.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, reporting information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat, quoting Operation Canton.

You can view the video appeal on the Herts Police YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcOeoYBeVwI