News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Can you help police after an assault in St Albans?

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:33 PM August 12, 2021   
Police want to speak to these people following an assault in St Albans.

Police want to speak to these people following an assault in St Albans. - Credit: Herts police

A group of men is being sought for questioning following an assault in St Albans.

At around 12.30am on Saturday July 18 an altercation took place outside a takeaway food outlet on Victoria Street.

Two men were assaulted, with one of them knocked unconscious after being punched in the face and suffering a split lip and broken teeth.

Police want to speak to these people following an assault in St Albans.

Police want to speak to these people following an assault in St Albans. - Credit: Herts police

The people in the images were in the area at the time of the incident and could assist with enquiries.

If you recognise them or are able to help the investigation please email investigator jacob.smith@herts.police.uk

Police want to speak to these people following an assault in St Albans.

Police want to speak to these people following an assault in St Albans. - Credit: Herts police

You may also want to watch:

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/54606/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

  1. 1 Councillor faces standards probe over alleged comment at planning meeting
  2. 2 St Albans and Harpenden students collect A Level results
  3. 3 Drama schemes successes for St Albans performing arts and theatre school students
  1. 4 Man arrested after woman in 20s allegedly raped in St Albans city centre
  2. 5 Harpenden care home plan rejected for a fourth time
  3. 6 Missing Jordan found safe and well
  4. 7 Harpenden play park reopens after £250K revamp
  5. 8 LIVE BLOG: St Albans and Harpenden students collect GCSE results
  6. 9 Missing Renee found safe
  7. 10 St Albans violent crime: 'Imagine having a criminal record before a job'
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tom Kerridge on stage at Pub in the Park.

Food and Drink

Menus announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The former King Offa pub in St Albans - the site will now be used for social housing.

King Offa development given green light to proceed

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Havin in St Albans High Street.

Havin a fantastic lunch at new Turkish restaurant

Becky Alexander

Logo Icon
The A414 London Colney Roundabout.

Driver dies in London Colney crash

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon