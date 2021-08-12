Can you help police after an assault in St Albans?

Published: 12:33 PM August 12, 2021

Police want to speak to these people following an assault in St Albans. - Credit: Herts police

A group of men is being sought for questioning following an assault in St Albans.

At around 12.30am on Saturday July 18 an altercation took place outside a takeaway food outlet on Victoria Street.

Two men were assaulted, with one of them knocked unconscious after being punched in the face and suffering a split lip and broken teeth.

The people in the images were in the area at the time of the incident and could assist with enquiries.

If you recognise them or are able to help the investigation please email investigator jacob.smith@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/54606/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.