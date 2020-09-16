Advanced search

Tomb desecrated at St Albans cemetery

PUBLISHED: 10:31 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 16 September 2020

A tomb was damaged at Hatfield Road Cemetery.

A tomb has been damaged in Hatfield Road Cemetery.

Police were called to the scene just before 2pm on Monday following reports of criminal damage and discovered the tomb had been desecrated.

The scene was protected overnight while permission was gained from the Ministry of Justice to investigate at the cemetery.

Det Sgt Paul Wadsworth said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information into this incident.

“Did you see anything out of the ordinary in the cemetery on Sunday September 13 or Monday September 14?

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference 41/73721/20.

Officers are working with St Albans district council and the cemetery remains open.

