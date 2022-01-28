Police hunt wanted man with connections to St Albans

Have you seen Samuel Adams, wanted by the police in connection with harassment and three counts of criminal damage?

Adams, 30, of no fixed abode, has links to St Albans.

Anyone who has seen him, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/70357/21. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.