News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Police hunt wanted man with connections to St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:54 PM January 28, 2022
Updated: 2:55 PM January 28, 2022
Have you seen Samuel Adams?

Have you seen Samuel Adams? - Credit: Herts police

Have you seen Samuel Adams, wanted by the police in connection with harassment and three counts of criminal damage?

Adams, 30, of no fixed abode, has links to St Albans.

Anyone who has seen him, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/70357/21. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Herts Live News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Some of Little Gaddesden's pretty period homes. 

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most desirable villages

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Eddie Izzard as Harry Sutton and Cush Jumbo as Megan Pierce in Netflix series Stay Close.

TV | Updated

10 filming locations of new Netflix series Stay Close

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Ashlee after spending three hours blow-drying and straightening her hair.

'Don't touch my hair!' - tackling hair discrimination against black...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
According to legend, the St Albans witch Mother Haggy crossed the River Ver in a kettledrum.

Heritage

Who was the witch of St Albans?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon