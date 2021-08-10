Have you seen missing Renee?

Published: 4:08 PM August 10, 2021

A 13-year-old girl who vanished from her St Albans home this afternoon is being sought by police.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace Renee, who was last seen at around 12.30pm.

Renee is described as mixed race and 5ft 4ins. Her hair may be styled in a ponytail or afro bun and she may be wearing diamante earrings and carrying a black handbag.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Renee’s welfare.

If you have seen Renee since she went missing or have information on her whereabouts, please call

the non-emergency number 101. For immediate sightings, call 999 quoting ISR 268 of August 10.