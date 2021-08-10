News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Have you seen missing Renee?

Matt Adams

Published: 4:08 PM August 10, 2021   
Missing St Albans teenager Renee.

Missing St Albans teenager Renee. - Credit: Herts police

A 13-year-old girl who vanished from her St Albans home this afternoon is being sought by police.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace Renee, who was last seen at around 12.30pm.

Renee is described as mixed race and 5ft 4ins. Her hair may be styled in a ponytail or afro bun and she may be wearing diamante earrings and carrying a black handbag.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Renee’s welfare.

If you have seen Renee since she went missing or have information on her whereabouts, please call
the non-emergency number 101. For immediate sightings, call 999 quoting ISR 268 of August 10.

St Albans News

Comments powered by Disqus