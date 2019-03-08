Police hunting cyclist over multiple St Albans sexual assaults on Alban Way

A male cyclist has been sexually assaulting women on a former railway track in St Albans.

Police will now be patrolling the Alban Way in their search for the man, who has grabbed nine women's bottoms since August.

The latest incident happened at 7.20pm on Tuesday, September 10, between the River Ver bridge and Cottonmill Lane.

The perpetrator - who on this occasion was wearing a grey hooded top and dark trousers - cycled towards Cottonmill after the assault.

Another incident of the same nature happened on September 7 at about 8.30am.

On this occasion he was described as black with dark hair, wearing a dark grey woolly hat, navy coat and dark trousers, and using a dark-coloured bike.

St Albans Det Insp Alex Warwick said: "Although this type of sexual assault is unusual, we have had a few reports but suspect there may be more incidents that have not been reported.

"Please be reassured that we are doing everything we can to find out who this man is. If you have been subject to a similar incident or think you may have seen him, please get in touch with us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference 41/81199/19.