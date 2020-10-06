Major incident on A414 at St Albans leads to road closures
PUBLISHED: 10:13 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 06 October 2020
Archant
The A414 at St Albans was closed in both directions after police received reports of a man in distress in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called at 5.40am this morning following concerns for the welfare of a man on the A414 North Orbital Road between the Park Street roundabout and the M1.
You may also want to watch:
Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service attended. The man was located and taken to hospital for treatment.
Road closures are currently in place while enquiries are carried out.
A police spokesperson said: “We thank the public for their understanding in this matter as we realise it has caused traffic congestion.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.