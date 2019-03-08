Police carry out drugs warrant in St Albans

St Albans police enter an address in St Albans whose occupants are suspected to be involved with drugs. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Police carried out a drugs warrant in the Batchwood area of St Albans as part of Operation Scorpion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The drugs warrant took place at 10.45am yesterday in Ladies Grove, with officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public.

Officers from the Operation Scorpion team were joined by the Safer Neighbourhood Team and a housing representative from St Albans council to search the property with drug-detecting dog.

PC Jenna Hutchinson said: “We acted on information that we had gathered as well as information from members of the public.

“Unfortunately we didn’t recover any drugs on this occasion but I’d like to encourage residents to always let us know about suspicious activity and know that we will act on that information.”

Anyone who is concerned about drugs or other crime or antisocial behaviour should call police on the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.