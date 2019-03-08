Advanced search

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

PUBLISHED: 09:26 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 23 July 2019

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

A man was reportedly seen wielding an axe in Verulamium Park last night, according to police.

Officers were called at 10.15pm on Monday, July 22 following calls about a suspicious looking man in Abbey Mill Lane.

The man was reportedly standing holding an axe and had been seen chopping at a tree in the park.

No threats were made to any members of the public.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, with assistance from the police helicopter, but the man was not traced.

