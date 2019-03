Police and fire service called to crash in London Colney

Police were called to a crash in Shenley Lane, London Colney. Picture: Archant Archant

A road was closed in London Colney following a crash last night.

Police were called at 6.43pm to reports of a collision near the roundabout in Shenley Lane.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa was involved, and police closed the road while the fire service attended the scene.

No one was injured and the road was reopened by 8.05pm.