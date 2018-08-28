Advanced search

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

PUBLISHED: 14:32 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 22 November 2018

Archant

Police have been out in force cracking down on rogue drivers using the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit caught a number of uninsured drivers travelling on the M25 as part of a large-scale ANPR operation.

Operation Tutelage, which was developed 18 months ago by Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary’s Joint Roads Policing Unit, identifies vehicles on the road that may have an issue with their insurance.

On Wednesday, November 14, BCH officers joined colleagues from Thames Valley Police, Hampshire Constabulary, Kent Police, Surrey Police, Sussex Police, Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police in covering the 117-mile stretch of the country’s busiest motorway.

During a six-hour period, the six BCH officers were stationed on the west-bound carriageway at South Mimms and stopped in excess of 30 vehicles.

No arrests were made, however:

•14 drivers were reported for no insurance (13 of these vehicles seized, with one vehicle reinsured at the roadside).

•Three drivers were reported for driving without a licence.

•One driver was given a prohibition notice for driving their vehicle in a dangerous condition.

•Six other offences (including no MOT and using a mobile phone at the wheel) were dealt with by Fixed Penalty Notice.

A team of 12 police motorcycles and 27 cars from across all the forces taking part were involved in the operation that ran between 10am to 4pm.

It is well established that there is a link between criminality and uninsured driving.

An uninsured driver is six times more likely to have a conviction for drink or drug driving, and ten times more likely to have another motoring conviction.

According to the Motor Insurance Bureau, uninsured and hit-and-run drivers kill an estimated 130 people and injure over 26,000 people each year and these costs are ultimately borne by the honest motorist.

Inspector Rebecca Rowley-Smith, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are committed to reducing the number of uninsured vehicles on the roads across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire and are pleased to be supporting our fellow forces as part of Operation Tutelage.

Operation Tutelage as a whole resulted in the following:

•44 vehicles processed for no insurance (either seized, reinsured or errors amended at the roadside)

•Eight arrests for a variety of offences from drug driving to theft of motor vehicle

•14 vehicles processed for other offences including no licence

•A number of other road traffic offences enforced including mobile phones, having not MOTs and other offences such as having bald tyres to defective lights and cracked windscreens.

If a member of the public suspects a person is driving without insurance, they can report it to their local police force by calling 101 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

