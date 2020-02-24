Did you see man struck by lorry in London Colney?

Police are asking for help from witnesses to a London Colney collision in which a man was struck by a lorry.

The accident happened on the A414 on February 15 at 12.15am, between the A5183 and the London Colney roundabout.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains there at this time but is in a stable condition.

The driver of the lorry stayed at the scene, and is helping police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as a matter of urgency, to help us piece together the events leading up to the collision.This is a busy stretch of road, and we believe there would have been several people who drove past either immediately before or after the collision.

"If you did witness the incident, or have any information you think could assist our investigation, please get in contact. Alternatively, if you were in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review the footage and send us anything you think could help with our enquires."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Scott Herbert directly via email at scott.herbert@herts.pnn.police.uk.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 41/14220/20.