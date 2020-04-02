Can you help police find this missing dumper truck?

Can you help police find this missing yellow truck from Redbourn? Picture: Supplied Archant

A one tonne dumper truck was stolen in Redbourn earlier this month and police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The yellow Thwaites vehicle was taken from a building site in Crown Street between Friday, March 6 and Sunday, March 8.

You may also want to watch:

PCSO Alex Peduto said: “We are doing all we can to trace this dumper truck.

“It may have seemed like someone was taking it legitimately but if you saw anyone acting suspiciously around it between the dates stated, please contact police quoting reference 41/21031/20.

“It had a distinctive Harrskel sticker on it which may jog someone’s memory.”