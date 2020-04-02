Can you help police find this missing dumper truck?

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:58 02 April 2020

A one tonne dumper truck was stolen in Redbourn earlier this month and police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find it.

The yellow Thwaites vehicle was taken from a building site in Crown Street between Friday, March 6 and Sunday, March 8.

PCSO Alex Peduto said: “We are doing all we can to trace this dumper truck.

“It may have seemed like someone was taking it legitimately but if you saw anyone acting suspiciously around it between the dates stated, please contact police quoting reference 41/21031/20.

“It had a distinctive Harrskel sticker on it which may jog someone’s memory.”

