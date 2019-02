Three people in stolen vehicle arrested in Harpenden

Police arrested three people in a stolen vehicle after they hit an ANPR camera in High Street, Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A stolen vehicle was stopped by police after it hit an automatic number plate recognition camera in Harpenden.

The vehicle hit an ANPR camera in High Street shortly after 6pm on Wednesday, February 6.

Police officers attended and stopped the vehicle.

Three people inside were arrested and the vehicle was recovered by police.