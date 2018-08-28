Advanced search

Men arrested for thefts and burglaries in St Albans and Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 15:45 30 January 2019

Three men were arrested last night in connection with thefts and burglaries in St Albans and Harpenden.

Three men were arrested last night for thefts, burglaries and interfering with cars in St Albans and Harpenden.

A St Albans resident spotted a man trying to break into homes in Gabriel Square, off London Road, and detained him until police arrived and arrested him just before midnight.

Last night police arrested a 29-year-old man of no fixed address and charged him with four attempted burglaries in Gabriel Square.

He was also charged with a burglary at the Salvation Army in Luton in November, where sacks of Christmas presents were stolen, and is currently in police custody.

A 44-year-old man from Luton was arrested for theft of Sat Navs in Harpenden, and is in police custody.

Meanwhile Mark Akinyemi, 34, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment today at Hatfield Remand Court for shoplifting in Marks and Spencer, theft from a motor vehicle in Holywell Hill and vehicle interference in Croxley Green.

Neighbourhood inspector Andy Wiseman said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who believes they may have had property stolen from their vehicle in Harpenden. Please call 101 or report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.”

